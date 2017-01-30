Snow has ended, melting today could lead to black ice tonight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It didn’t take long for snowy weather to create bad travel conditions across Southern New England Tuesday afternoon but snow showers cleared up before dawn Wednesday morning.

Commuters are still urged to use caution as many roads could be slick this morning.

Rhode Island State Police told Eyewitness News they had responded to 55 crashes statewide between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. None of them resulted in serious injuries.

A school bus was involved in a crash on Smart Street in Providence. There were children on board at the time, but police said no one was hurt.

Many schools had issued early dismissals and canceled after-school activities. Some cities and towns also issued parking bans, with many expiring Wednesday morning.

The heaviest of the snowfall came between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Drivers were urged to take it slow during this time due to slick road conditions and reduced visibility.

Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello will have more in her updated futurecast this morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.



Lingering snow showers tapered off before dawn. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

For the latest on what's expected and when, check out the Detailed 7-Day Futurecast and the Pinpoint Weather Blog for more details.

RIPTA has detoured several routes due to the winter weather.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) anticipates several detours throughout the upcoming week due to winter weather conditions. Updates will be posted on RIPTA’s website (www.ripta.com), Facebook (@RideRIPTA) and Twitter (@RIPTA_RI), and passengers are also asked to monitor news reports. In addition, riders are strongly urged to sign up for electronic News Updates at www.ripta.com/detours-news so they can receive emails notifying them of any service disruptions. Customers are advised to use extra caution at bus stops, as conditions may be slippery.

Visit RIPTA's website for an updated list

Extreme cold can be a hassle for drivers. AAA of Southern New England has tips to keep your car running smoothly.

Drive your car on a regular basis. A car’s battery suffers a lot in really cold weather. When the temperatures drop to about 32 degrees, a car loses about 30% of its battery capacity. When temps drop to zero, a car could lose half its battery capacity. If you leave your car sitting in cold temperatures for two or three days it wont’ start. Keep your gas tank at least half full. This can prevent your gas line from freezing up. Avoid using your parking brake because it can freeze. Avoid cruise control on ice and slippery surfaces. Check your tires regularly. Tires tend to lose air pressure in the winter.

Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.

Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.

The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:

