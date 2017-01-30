Southern New Englanders flock to Patriots bar in Houston

HOUSTON (WPRI) — Thousands of Patriots fans are beginning to converge on Houston as the team is just days away from facing off against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kelly Sullivan is down in Texas and found lots of fans at Diablo Loco – the official Patriots bar in Houston. While not everyone has a ticket to The Big Game, they all are there to cheer on their team.

Watch the Patriots take on the Falcons on Feb. 5 on Fox Providence. All this week, Eyewitness News is bringing you all the sights and sounds leading up to the big game with live reports from Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan in Houston.