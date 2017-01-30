The Big Game’s a week away, and festivities in Houston are heating up

HOUSTON, T.X. (WPRI) – With exactly one week until Super Bowl 51, Houston is already deep into the big game festivities.

The Atlanta Falcons arrived in Houston late Sunday afternoon, while the Patriots plan to host their big send-off in Foxboro and head to Houston Monday.

The Patriots are chasing their 5th championship win in the Brady-Belichick era with a win at NRG Stadium in Houston next Sunday.

Before getting to Houston, the Patriots met with the media in their locker room, and held a final team practice at Gillette Stadium Sunday.

“We’re going to put in one more good day here, and get out to Houston tomorrow, and then just get it rolling,” Patriots wide receiver, and Houston native, Danny Amendola said.

“I think we have more time to prepare,” said fellow wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell. “We’re just going to take it a day at a time, go out there and practice, practice in Houston, and be ready for Sunday.”

Back in Houston, NRG Stadium is just eight miles south of downtown, and that’s where the “NFL Experience” and “Super Bowl Live” are located, where hundreds of thousands of fans will flock to throughout the next week.

Eyewitness News Director Yianni Kourakis is already reporting on the team from Houston, and Eyewitness News Reporter Kelly Sullivan is catching up with Patriots fans in the Houston area, and those making the trip for the big game:

This guy with "fire Goodell" hat at NFL Experience @stoolpresidente pic.twitter.com/BQegesJJhz — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) January 29, 2017

the first thing we see once we got off the plane in Houston! https://t.co/JXNMRuQV57 — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivan_wpri) January 29, 2017

I've been here for less than a day, but I'm already rocking the hardware at Diablo Loco, the Pats bar in Houston. pic.twitter.com/pyLIQ0ZBzP — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivan_wpri) January 29, 2017

