UMass Dartmouth faculty temporarily detained at Logan Airport

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two college faculty members were detained at Logan Airport for hours as a direct result of President Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven different countries, according to officials from the university. Both UMass Dartmouth professors are legal permanent residents of the US with green cards.

Mazdak Tootkaboni and Arghavan Loughalam returned to Boston on Saturday from an academic conference in Paris. The couple – Tootkaboni, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering, and Loughalam, an assistant professor, – was then held at the airport for three hours.

“I spoke with both of them within minutes of exiting the airport. They were in good spirits,” said Dr. Ramprasad Balasubramanian, the Associate Dean of the College of Engineering.

One day after the incident, the school’s Interim Chancellor and Provost released a statement assuring that their colleagues were safe and condemning the executive order. In part, the statement read:

“Now that our colleagues are safe, we want to be clear that we believe the executive order does nothing to make our country safer and represents a shameful ignorance of and indifference to the values that have traditionally made America a beacon of liberty and hope. This executive order is, furthermore, shockingly oblivious to the fundamental tenets of intellectual and academic freedom, which are enriched – not endangered – by international collaboration.”

The professors were able to return to work on Monday.

That same day, the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth said that they would be monitoring what the executive order could mean for others at the school. There are currently 15 from either Iraq or Iran on campus and eight international faculty members.

“Our students are living in a world that’s globalized. It’s no longer just within the US. So, we have to think about what we want to make sure our students understand how the world works globally,” said Dr. Magali Carrera, Vice Provost for Academic Affairs.

University officials also said they will be meeting with concerned students and will remain committed to protecting the individual and intellectual freedoms of their students.