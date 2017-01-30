Parking bans issued, after-school activities canceled ahead of quick-hitting snow

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) –The Winter Weather Advisory now includes all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts (except for the islands) from 11 a.m. today until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Two to four inches of snow is possible in the advisory area with the potential for up to 5″ of snow in far northern RI, according to the Pinpoint Weather Team.
With the snowfall starting early Tuesday afternoon, it could cause slippery conditions for the evening commute.
The advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello has live updates on the timing of the snowfall coming up on Eyewitness News at Noon.
