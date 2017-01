WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been 25 years, but now the Woonsocket Police Department is welcoming back their canine unit.

The newest member of the department is canine Aspen.

The three-year-old German Shepherd will work with Officer Jason Berthelette.

“She’s very social so we have the ability to get and see school kids and stuff like that,” said Officer Berthelette

Funding for Aspen came through several community donations.

The department says Aspen will enhance the work they already do.