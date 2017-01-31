A ‘boom’ led to Glocester fire, say couple

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A house is now gutted and may have to be demolished on Indian Trail in Glocester, after fire tore through the building Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the home about 11:20 a.m. Fire crews said a husband and wife were sleeping inside their home when the man heard a ‘boom’ — and the two of them fled the house. Both of them were transported to hospitals by rescue crews.

It took at least an hour to get the flames knocked down, but firefighters had no word on a cause.

