Bus riders make last-minute push to reinstate free passes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Elderly or disabled people on low incomes who have been allowed to ride Rhode Island’s public bus system for free aren’t happy that they will have to start paying this week.

Some riders are gathering in Providence on Tuesday to urge state leaders to stop the change that takes effect Wednesday.

Passengers who had qualified for the free rides will have to pay 50 cents per ride on Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses.

The full fare is $2.

State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would reinstate the free passes, but the legislative process to consider it could take months.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has proposed spending $300,000 on a pilot program to give away free 10-trip tickets for some people who were previously able to ride for free.