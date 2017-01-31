Cranston installs new flood warning system

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A new flood detection and warning system has been installed at a flood prone area in Cranston.

The system is located at the intersection of Oaklawn and Wilbur Avenues.

It is the first such system to be installed in Rhode Island.

“This unique system is a cost-effective way to improve public safety and will help ensure people think twice before driving into flood waters,” said Mayor Allan Fung.

The system is solar-powered and consists of a box with a sensor that detects when the lowest point of Wilbur Avenue is flooded, activating a system of flashing lights.

According to the City, the area is prone to flooding during periods of heavy rain and a dip in the road under the railroad bridge can trick drivers into thinking that the water is much lower than it is.

The flood detection and warning system cost $29,000.