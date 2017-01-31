Getting Pumped For The Pats!

Think you know the Patriots?! You probably don’t know them like this guy! Bob Hyldburg, Patriots Historian and Author of “Total Patriots: The Definitive Encyclopedia of the World-Class Franchise” stopped by The Rhode Show today to chat all things New England football.

From obscure factoids to a brief history of the team and a look at the years of growing pains and tough losing seasons, Bob’s book covers it all and he discussed in today’s segment. Hear his predictions for Sunday’s Big Game at well!

Get “Total Patriots” here: https://www.amazon.com/Total-Patriots-Definitive-Encyclopedia-World-Class/dp/1600780997