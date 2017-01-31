HS coach of Patriots corner back calls him ‘joy to be around’

HOUSTON (WPRI) — Clein High School is about 30 minutes outside of Houston and it happens to be the former high school of Patriots corner back Eric Rowe.

Rowe’s high school football coach Shane Hallmark said Rowe was a terrific player at Clein and a joy to be around.

“Eric was a three-sport athlete here at Clein. He was a starter on our basketball team. He ran track. So, he did a little bit of everything. It’s just kind of rare that he didn’t specialize in one sport. But, Eric played all three sports and was good at everything but football was something that was a little bit special for him. Little different,” Hallmark recalled.

The Patriots player has a sister who still attends his former high school.

“Eric’s been good about giving back to the school with practice gear and things for the football and basketball programs. Just a great great kid and he really believes on giving back to this community that did a lot for him.”

Hallmark reflected on how excited everyone was when Rowe got drafted by the Eagles.

“I remember my wife and my two little boys were sitting outside watching the draft and I was texting him saying ‘hey what do you think? What do you think?’ And he said well, maybe first round. And then he got to the second round and he was drafted real early in the second round. So it was very exciting. And my little boys just thought that was awesome cause he was kind of like their hero. So, it was pretty cool for them.”

And while Hallmark didn’t mention specifics about Rowe’s trip to Texas for the big game, he did say he spoke to him “briefly” about it.

