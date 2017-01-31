In the Kitchen: Brix Burger

Discover Newport brought us Executive Chef Andy Teixeira of Brix Restaurant at Newport Vineyards to show us how to make their Brix Burger.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz Aquidneck Farms Ground Beef Patty
- 2 oz Newport Vineyards Smoked Bacon
- 4 oz Beefy R.I. Mushrooms
- 2 oz Smoked Onion Jam
- 2-4 Slices Sharp Cheddar Cheese
- 1 Three Meal Muffins Bolo
- Extra Napkins
Method:
- Season patty generously with kosher salt and pepper.
- Cook in skillet till crisp outside and medium inside.
- Top with cheese and bacon then cover to melt.
- Toast Bolo in toaster till golden.
- Place 2 oz smoked onion jam on bottom of bolo then top with burger.
- Spoon beefy R.I. mushrooms over the bacon and cheese then top with bolo.
- Enjoy with a glass of Newport Vineyards Cab Franc and those extra napkins.
Smoked Onion Jam:
- 3 lg Spanish Onions Sliced
- 1/2 cup whole garlic cloves
- 2 Tbs Olive Oil
- 1 Cup Cider Vinegar
- 1/2 Cup Granulated sugar
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
Method:
- Remove from smoker and process in food processor till chunky.
- Place in sauce pot with vinegar and sugar and cook on low till reduced and thick.
- Adjust Seasoning.
Beefy Rhode Island Mushrooms:
- 1lb Sliced Rhode Island Mushrooms
- 1 Tbs Chopped Garlic
- 1 Tbs Chopped Shallots
- 1Tbs Chopped Rosemary
- 1 cup Veal Demi Glace
- 2 Tbs Olive Oil
- 2 Tbs Unsalted Butter
- Salt and Pepper
Method:
- Heat oil in large skillet
- Add mushrooms and season with salt to release water.
- Sauté till tender with the garlic, shallots and rosemary.
- Add demi and reduce till sauce