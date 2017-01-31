In the Kitchen: Brix Burger

by Executive Chef Andy Teixeira of Brix Restaurant Published:
rhode show kitchen generic with window

Discover Newport brought us Executive Chef Andy Teixeira of Brix Restaurant at Newport Vineyards to show us how to make their Brix Burger.

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz Aquidneck Farms Ground Beef Patty
  • 2 oz Newport Vineyards Smoked Bacon
  • 4 oz Beefy R.I. Mushrooms
  • 2 oz Smoked Onion Jam
  • 2-4 Slices Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • 1 Three Meal Muffins Bolo
  • Extra Napkins

Method:

  1. Season patty generously with kosher salt and pepper.
  2. Cook in skillet till crisp outside and medium inside.
  3. Top with cheese and bacon then cover to melt.
  4. Toast Bolo in toaster till golden.
  5. Place 2 oz smoked onion jam on bottom of bolo then top with burger.
  6. Spoon beefy R.I. mushrooms over the bacon and cheese then top with bolo.
  7. Enjoy with a glass of Newport Vineyards Cab Franc and those extra napkins.

Smoked Onion Jam:

  • 3 lg Spanish Onions Sliced
  • 1/2 cup whole garlic cloves
  • 2 Tbs Olive Oil
  • 1 Cup Cider Vinegar
  • 1/2 Cup Granulated sugar
  • Salt and Pepper to Taste

Method:

  1. Remove from smoker and process in food processor till chunky.
  2. Place in sauce pot with vinegar and sugar and cook on low till reduced and thick.
  3. Adjust Seasoning.

Beefy Rhode Island Mushrooms:

  • 1lb Sliced Rhode Island Mushrooms
  • 1 Tbs Chopped Garlic
  • 1 Tbs Chopped Shallots
  • 1Tbs Chopped Rosemary
  • 1 cup Veal Demi Glace
  • 2 Tbs Olive Oil
  • 2 Tbs Unsalted Butter
  • Salt and Pepper

Method:

  1. Heat oil in large skillet
  2. Add mushrooms and season with salt to release water.
  3.  Sauté till tender with the garlic, shallots and rosemary.
  4. Add demi and reduce till sauce

 

Related Posts