It’s been 10 years since marketing campaign sparked panic

BOSTON (AP) — It’s been 10 years since highways, bridges and some transit stations around Boston were closed by a terror scare that turned out to be nothing more than a guerrilla marketing campaign.

The panic on Jan. 31, 2007, was caused by two artists who placed about three dozen lighted signs of a cartoon character called a “mooninite” making an obscene gesture in and around the city.

The signs were promotions for the movie “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.” But they prompted a massive law enforcement response.

Some thought it was an overreaction and Boston was widely ridiculed. The devices were placed in nine other cities, and barely registered.

The men who placed the devices were originally charged with placing a hoax device, but eventually agreed to perform community service and make a public apology.

Jan. 31, 2007: Suspicious devices cause chaos in Boston View as list View as gallery Open Gallery AP Photo AP Photo AP Photo Members of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority police, the Masachusetts State Police and the Boston Bomb Squad respond to a suspicious package found near the Sullivan Square subway station in Boston, Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, 2007. Four additional suspicious devices, similar in nature to the one found Wednesday morning, were found Wednesday afternoon in four different areas of the city. All devices proved to be hoaxes. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Two members of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority police carry a bag of circuit board pieces after a suspicious package containing the boards was detonated by the Boston Bomb Squad near the Sullivan Square subway station in Boston, Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, 2007. Four additional suspicious devices, similar in nature to the one found Wednesday morning, were found Wednesday afternoon in four different areas of the city. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP Photo AP Photo AP Photo Sean Stevens, 28, left, and Peter Berdovsky, 27, react as they leave Charlestown District Court in Boston Thursday, Feb. 1, 2007 after pleading not guilty to placing a hoax device and disorderly conduct. The two men, who authorities say placed electronic advertising devices around the city, were released on $2,500 cash bond Thursday, apparently amused with the publicity stunt that stirred fears of terrorism and shut down parts of the city. (AP Photo/Bizuayehu Tesfaye) Boston Police Deputy Supernatant Daniel Linskey, right, uses a mobile phone as law enforcement personnel operate a command center at police headquarters, in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2007. Several blinking electronic devices planted at bridges and other spots in Boston threw a scare into the city Wednesday in what turned out to be a publicity campaign for a late-night cable cartoon. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley displays photographs during a news conference at Boston Police headquarters in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2007. Coakley said the photographs showed the location of blinking electronic devices involved in a hoax that threw a scare into the city Wednesday. The planting of the blinking devices turned out to be a publicity campaign for a late-night cable cartoon. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

