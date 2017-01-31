Kilmartin blasts Trump for Yates firing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin criticized President Donald Trump Tuesday for his firing of acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates.

Trump fired Yates Monday night, hours after Yates said she would not defend the President’s executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations. Yates said the ban may not be lawful, while the White House accused Yates of “betraying the Department of Justice.”

“Sally Yates firing tells me that the Trump administration has doubled down on not adhering to justice and the rule of law,” Kilmartin said Tuesday.

Kilmartin said he had been in contact with colleagues across the nation since Trump signed the order Friday night. He said his office was reviewing lawsuits filed in Massachusetts and Washington against the travel ban.

“President Trump can’t fire the Attorney General for the State of Rhode Island, or any other state,” Kilmartin said. “So we will act.”

The White House has defended the President’s order as lawful and necessary to protect the country from terrorism.