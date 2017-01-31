Man charged in Coventry cat abandonment at drive-thru

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown man is the second person charged after allegedly abandoning a pair of cats at a fast food drive-thru in Coventry.

Kenneth Germani, 40, was arrested yesterday by North Kingstown police. Chief John MacDonald said Germani had submitted a statement admitting the abandonment.

Germani and Stacey Derouin, 41, of Cranston, are charged with abandoning animals from a motor vehicle. Derouin is also charged with not vaccinating the cats against rabies. Police had gotten an anonymous tip after surveillance video showed two people last Thursday morning at the Tiogue Avenue Taco Bell drive-thru removing two cat carriers from their car and leaving them on the restaurant’s lawn — then getting back in the car, ordering food, and driving away.

Derouin told officers she’d tried to call several animal shelters, but couldn’t find placement for the cats.

Germani is due back in court February 15 for a hearing.

Coventry animal control officers took custody of the two cats to care for them.