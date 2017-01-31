Mass. AG joins lawsuit against Trump order

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is joining a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The Democrat told reporters Tuesday that the order is “harmful, discriminatory and unconstitutional.”

The Massachusetts ACLU filed court petitions over the weekend on behalf of people from the seven predominantly Muslim nations who were detained at airports as the travel ban took effect.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday he backs Healey’s efforts. Baker said the temporary ban has caused confusion and fear.

Healey was among 17 Democratic attorneys general who signed a letter Sunday vowing to “fight this unconstitutional order.”

Trump signed an order Friday barring immigration for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. He also blocked refugees for 120 days.