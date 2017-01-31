New England refugee reacts to travel ban

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — President Trump is defending his executive order that bans people traveling to the US from 7 Muslim majority countries.

His actions have come under attack by thousands of protesters around the nation as well as lawmakers from both parties.

The order has left many citizens questioning their own future.

Rehoboth resident Meghan Murphy says she’s concerned about the future for her Iranian boyfriend and his family.

Murphy says, “I think my main concerns would be that it’s not his home, and his father can’t return to his home, his mother can’t return to his home without being concerned about whether or not they can come back here.”

Ramin Tavassoli is a U.S. Citizen and immigrated to the U.S at 16-years-old with his family to avoid the mandatory military draft.

Tavalossi says America truly seemed like the land of the free.

“It was something that I cherished so much, the First Amendment, the freedom of speech, freedom of religion, whereas in Iran the media isn’t free. There are so many issues as to you know speaking your mind and just being able to freely express yourself and this was something that I was so excited to finally be able to have in the states”, says Tavassoli.

With the president’s recent travel ban, Tavalossi feels the country is losing sight of the ideals it was founded upon. He also says, “we’re saying to those people that your faith is our problem, that we don’t even believe in our U.S. constitution, that is what we are telling the world.”

His father has a green card, and owns a research company in Iran which has him constantly traveling back and forth.

“Now he is very scared, he has a flight, an outgoing flight in 10 days, he doesn’t know if he should get on that flight”, said Tavassoli.

“This is America, we have pride in the differences in this country, so to say that someone isn’t allowed in this country just because they’re from another country and they have another set of beliefs is just wrong…it’s against the fabric of the United States,” says Meghan Murphy.

Tavassoli and Murphy say they plan to attend as many marches and protests as they can.