PC Hockey Moves Up to No. 15 in Both National Polls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s hockey team moved up to No. 15 in the latest national polls released on Monday. Completing a two-game sweep of New Hampshire at the Whittemore Center last weekend, the Friars move up to 15th in the USCHO.com poll and make their first appearance in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll since Oct. 30.

The Friars are 9-2-2 in their last 13 games and currently ride a season-high five-game win streak. Providence shutout New Hampshire, 3-0, last Friday on the strength of 27 saves from sophomore goaltender Hayden Hawkey.

On Saturday, the Friars got goals from Brian Pinho, Brandon Duhaime, and Bryan Lemos during a 3-2 win over the Wildcats to complete their first-ever sweep at the Whittemore Center. Providence has outscored opponents by a 10-2 margin in the third period during its five-game winning streak.

The Friars return to action this weekend at Schneider Arena for a doubleheader against Maine. Friday night’s game can be seen nationally on the American Sports Network and locally on NESN in New England. Fans in Canada can tune in on TSN2 or the TSN Go app.