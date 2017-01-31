Prosecution: Tattoo artist to testify in Hernandez trial

BOSTON, (WPRI) — Newly released court documents show the prosecution will be calling on a tattoo artist about the tattoos requested by former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez months after allegedly killing two people.

The tattoo artist is the last person on the list of 19 potential witnesses.

After a back-and-forth legal battle, a superior court judge finally ruled to allow the tattoo artist’s testimony.

Hernandez is accused of fatally shooting two men in Boston in July of 2012. David Nelson gave Hernandez several tattoos in the spring of 2013.

According to court documents, Nelson will testify about the tattoo designs Hernandez asked for which include a smoking pistol, a 6-shot revolver and the words “God Forgives”.

The prosecution says the tattoos are in a way an admission of guilt.

Hernandez’s attorney’s called that ‘rank speculation’ and objected to Nelson’s testimony.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke said in his ruling, “Hernandez’s conduct in ordering and obtaining these tattoos could be viewed as constituting an implied admission…or as evidence reflecting consciousness of guilt.”

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the murder and firearms charges and he is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

Jury selection is set to start in two weeks.