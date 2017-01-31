RI receives green ranking for highway safety laws

Related Coverage RIDOT: Motor vehicle fatalities on the decline in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island was ranked one of the top states in the country for road safety, according to a new study by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

The report listed 15 essential highway safety laws that each state should have — the Ocean State has 12, earning a green rating.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety categorize the 15 essential laws into Occupant Protection, Child Passenger Safety, Teen Driving, Impaired Driving, and Distracted Driving. States that have at least 11 of the laws with the two primary enforcement seat belt laws, or at least 9 with an all-rider motorcycle helmet law earn a green rating.

Laws that could make RI roads even safer include an all-rider motorcycle helmet law, a stronger nighttime restriction law for teen drivers, and making the age 18 for an unrestricted license.

Massachusetts has eight of the 15 recognized laws.

According to the National Highway Transportation Administration, there were 45 fatalities in Rhode Island in 2015. The same year, there were 306 fatalities in Massachusetts.

Across the nation, there was a 7.2 percent increase in motor vehicle fatalities in 2015 compared to the year prior.

A spokesperson from the DOT told Eyewitness News that the Rhode Island ranking is encouraging but there is more work to be done.

Almost half of the traffic deaths in Rhode Island in 2015 involved an impaired driver.