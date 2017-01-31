Bus full of students stuck in snow, struck by Jeep

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of accidents were reported during a quick-moving snowstorm Tuesday afternoon, one of which involved a school bus with students on board.

Fire crews said the bus was traveling uphill on Smart Street when it became stuck.

It was then hit by a Jeep coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the Jeep told Eyewitness News he attempted to slow down after he came over the hill and spotted the disabled bus but was unable to stop due to the slippery conditions.

No one was hurt as a result of the crash, according to officials on scene.

Eyewitness Liliana Reid – who reported the crash to ReportIt – said she has seen crashes on this hill before, but this was the worst.

The bus remained stuck on the hill for nearly two hours until a sander arrived on scene. All the while, some students were still left on the bus as the driver waited for parents or supervisor.

Emergency crews said even though it was safe to do so, the bus driver refused to take her foot off the brake for fear of sliding down the hill.

The scene was finally clear just before 6 p.m.

Rhode Island State Police told Eyewitness News by 5:30 p.m. they had responded to more than 60 crashes statewide. None of them resulted in serious injuries.