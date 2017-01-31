Want a Super Bowl LI shirt? Here’s how to spot a fake

HOUSTON (WPRI) — Many people heading to Houston naturally want to get a Super Bowl LI shirt or player jersey for the big game. Since Friday, police made six arrests for counterfeit clothing that totaled $500,000.

“People like to take advantage of wherever something is popular and wherever they can sell the goods,” Asst. Special Agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations Richard Halverson said.

To tell the difference between real and fake, Halverson said there are simple things to look out for.

“Authentic products should have a hang tag and they should have a hologram. Right off the bat. No hang tag, no hologram.”

Consumers need to use caution and buy from a reputable seller, Halverson said.

“If you’re going up to somebody and they’re selling them out of the trunk of their car, at the local gas station here, again, that’s a clue you’re probably not getting the real deal.”

And while counterfeit clothing may be significantly cheaper than something authentic, that shouldn’t be a reason to break out your wallet.

“What you’re doing by paying that person that money, you’re probably fueling other crimes. Couple years ago when we had a major sporting event here we made 9 arrests and each one of those individuals had pretty extensive criminal histories. They were from things like burglary, drug trafficking, and even assault. So these guys you’re buying from, they’re not innocent people. They’re trying to make money and they’re looking to steal your money and get away with it.”

Keep in mind, counterfeiters don’t care about quality either. So, typically those shirts won’t last very long, as opposed to licensed merchandise where you have the option of returning it to the store if it fell apart.

