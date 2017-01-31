WPRI reporter part of first-ever White House ‘Skype seats’ group

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Eyewitness News reporter Kim Kalunian is one of four reporters in the country invited by the White House to participate in a new initiative allowing reporters outside Washington to ask questions at the daily press briefing.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced what he’s calling the “Skype seats” program on Tuesday. Selected reporters will use the video service to remotely attend the briefing and pose a question to Spicer, starting Wednesday.

The Trump administration is the first to invite reporters from outside the White House press corps to participate in a briefing virtually.

Kalunian, an Eyewitness News reporter since 2015, is one of four journalists who will be part of the first “Skype seats” group.

“The inaugural panelists will be Natalie Herbick from Fox 8 in Cleveland Ohio, Lars Larson of the Lars Larson Show, Jeff Jobe from Jobe Publishing in south-central Kentucky, and Kimberly Kalunian from WPRI in Rhode Island,” Spicer said during Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

Kalunian previously sat down with Spicer, a Barrington native, for an exclusive interview just days after Trump chose him as his press secretary in December.

Earlier in 2016 Spicer visited the Eyewitness News studios in East Providence to join Tim White and Ted Nesi for a half-hour interview on Newsmakers, the station’s weekend politics show. Spicer was the Republican National Committee’s communications director at the time.