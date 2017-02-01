1 year after shooting, 1 of RI’s most wanted captured in Ohio

Related Coverage Police: 1 injured in shooting at Providence business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Authorities in Ohio have tracked down and captured one of Rhode Island’s most wanted fugitives after he was on the run for nearly a year, Providence police announced Wednesday.

According to police, James Joseph was wanted in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery at a Douglas Avenue store that left a man wounded last February.

An investigation conducted by city police and the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force eventually led police to an address in Toledo, where Joseph was found to be living. He was taken into custody Wednesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Joseph, 28, is facing charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy, and three counts of felony assault.