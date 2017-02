Related Coverage FDA delayed stronger sunscreens for a decade as melanoma diagnoses spiked

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New legislation at the State House would eliminate doctor’s notes for children needing sunscreen at school.

State Rep. David Bennett of Warwick said the current law is outdated, considering all of the known risks of skin cancer today.

Bennett introduced the bill after hearing a student wasn’t allowed to use sunscreen while on a field trip and got sunburn as a result.