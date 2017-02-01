Board terminates Dighton fire chief facing criminal charges

DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Dighton’s Board of Selectmen moved Wednesday to terminate the town’s fire chief as he faces criminal charges.

Fire Chief Antone Roderick, Jr. was suspended by the board in November amid accusations of using public funds to finance his personal wardrobe.

The board said its decision to fire Roderick was due to “unacceptable conduct” and a betrayal of trust.

Board Chairman Dean Cronin said it’s alleged Roderick was using his own and other firefighters’ clothing allowances to purchase personal items.

The discrepancies were revealed during a recent audit of town finances, according to Cronin. He said the board brought the discrepancies to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III, which in turn filed charges against Roderick including larceny, intimidation of a witness, and a public employee standards violation.

Cronin said each firefighter is allotted $1,050 a year for clothing.

According to Cronin, Roderick is a 20-year veteran of the fire department and has been chief for the past 11 years.

Roderick is scheduled to appear in court March 1 for a pretrial conference.

