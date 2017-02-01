Cardi’s helps young women achieve their prom dreams

It’s hard to believe but Prom Season is just around the corner! However, there are some young women who could use a little help getting there.

Amanda Leonardo from Cat Country 98.1 and NIROPE, Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi, joined us Wednesday to talk about The 8th Annual Cinderella Swap, which will help young women achieve the Prom of their dreams. NIROPE also discussed Cardi’s new exclusive Kashmira fabrics that will help with the pre-prom party.

For more info on events, check out the Cardi’s Community Calendar here: http://www.cardis.com/pages/community-calendar