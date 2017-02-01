Centracchio discusses what it means that Iran is ‘on notice’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Trump Administration announced on Wednesday that Iran was “on notice” after the country tested a ballistic missile.

According to Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio, this could mean a number of things. He said that possible responses could include sanctions or a degree of military action.

Watch Mike Montecalvo’s full interview with Centracchio in the video above.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Managment Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.