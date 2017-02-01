Central Falls Police seek donations for new K-9

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The Central Falls Police Department has launched an online fundraiser to help pay for a new police K-9.

The department set up a page on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe.com, seeking $7,100 in donations.

The money would help add an 18-month old German Shepherd named Hayron to the Central Falls Police K-9 unit.

Hayron — described as a Czech import — would replace longtime Central Falls K-9 Axel. Axel is now retired because of a medical condition and living with his handler.

Donations can be made through the GoFundMe page or in person at the Central Falls Police Department on Illinois Avenue.

Anyone who donates $500 or more will be invited to Hayron’s inauguration and have a chance to take a photo with the new police K-9.