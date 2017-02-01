Frebruary’s Hot Happenings at Twin River

It’s Flat Screen Frenzy this month at Twin River Casino!

We spoke with Megan McGuinness from Twin River for all of the Hot Happenings in Lincoln this month

EARN: JANUARY 30 – FEBRUARY 25

WIN: SATURDAYS IN FEBRUARY (4, 11, 18 & 25); TWO DRAWINGS EVERY ½ HOUR FROM 10AM – 10PM, 75” GRAND PRIZE AT 11PM!

Starting Monday, January 30, 2017 all Twin River Rewards Club members are eligible to receive one free entry into this promotion by inserting their Rewards Card into any Promotion Kiosks or eligible slot machine. As an added bonus, guests can qualify for one additional entry for every 100 points earned on the slot machines during the earning period! On each drawing day, starting at 10am, two drawings will take place every ½ hour until 10pm for a chance to win a 48” Flat Screen Television and one grand prize drawing will take place at 11pm for a chance to win a 75” Flat Screen Television!

LIVE BOXING BY CLASSIC ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS

TWIN RIVER EVENT CENTER

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 @ 7PM

Special 25th Anniversary event you won’t want to miss! CES is hosting a big party on the eve of the big game Sunday…so come in to Twin River this Saturday night and start the party early! They will also be honoring Kevin Rooney, Vinny Paz trainer, and will raffle off prizes for anyone wearing Patriots or Falcons gear! So be sure to dress in your team gear and you could win some great prizes!

Worcester, Mass., junior middleweight Khiary Gray (14-1, 11 KOs) defends his UBF title against Brooklyn’s Courtney Pennington (9-4-1, 5 KOs) in the 8-round main event while Framingham, Mass., super featherweight Timmy Ramos (4-0-1, 4 KOs) and New Haven, Conn., native Josh Crespo (7-4-3, 3 KOs) battle in a 6-round bout for the vacant New England Title. Salem vet Matt Doherty (5-3-1, 3 KOs) battles Framingham’s Julio Perez (4-1) in a 4-round instrastate showdown and New Bedford, Mass., junior middleweight Ray Oliveira Jr. (6-0, 1 KO) puts his unbeaten record on the line against unbeaten prospect Jose Rivera (2-0, 2 KOs) of Hartford, Conn., in a 6-round bout. Worcester’s Kendrick Ball Kr. (4-0-2, 3 KOs), Jamaine Ortiz (2-0, 2 KOs) and Providence’s Anthony Marsella Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) also return in separate 4-round bouts.

THE POINTER SISTERS

TWIN RIVER EVENT CENTER

FRIDAY, APRIL 21 @ 8PM

Enjoy the sounds of American R&B SENSATION THE POINTER SISTERS! The Pointer Sisters began their formal vocal training in their father’s church, The Church of God in West Oakland, California. They went on to achieve worldwide fame and have secured a place in pop music history as a dynamic female group! Their first performance in Los Angeles at the Troubadour club was hailed by critics for its versatility and range and called The Pointer Sisters “the most exciting thing to hit show business in years.” Their 1973 debut album gave us the singles, “Yes We Can, Can,” which reached #11 on Billboard magazine’s pop singles chart. Performing hits like ‘I’m So Excited’ and “Jump (for my love)” – this is a show you don’t want to miss! Tickets are on sale now!