Frigid plunge: Teen driver’s car crashes into backyard pool

(Photo from Uxbridge Police)
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — Somehow, a teenage driver crashed her car and drove it into a backyard swimming pool Wednesday morning in Uxbridge.

In photos from police, the dark-colored sedan lingers below the surface of the pool, which had iced over before the vehicle broke through. Behind the car above-ground, a portion of a fence has been driven through.

Police told WBZ-TV the driver and another teenage girl were in the car on their way to school, when the car crashed into a utility pole on Easy Street about 7:45 a.m.

The girls escaped safely through the car’s sunroof, and refused medical treatment, authorities said.

It’s not known what caused the car to plunge into the pool.