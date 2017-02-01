In the Kitchen: Healthy Tailgate Food

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us today showing us how to make some healthy tailgate food for the big game. His dishes include Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas and Buffalo Cauliflower.
Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 Packages of Soft Corn Tortillas (recommend Maria & Richardos)
- 1 Can Red Enchilada Sauce (recommend Hatch)
- 1/2 Butternut Squash, medium diced and roasted
- 1 Bunch Kale, cleaned and sautéed with garlic
- 1 15oz Can of Black Beans (recommend Goya)
- 1 Red Pepper, diced and roasted
- 1 Zucchini, sliced and roasted
- 2 Cups Pepper Jack Cheese
- 3 Scallions, sliced
- Salt & Pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Mix all vegetables together.
- In a casserole dish, evenly spread a small amount of sauce.
- Evenly lay a layer of tortillas, then vegetables, then sauce, then small amount of cheese.
- Repeat layering similar to lasagna for 3-4 layers.
- Top with sauce and cheese.
- Bake covered in a 425 degree oven for 30 minutes until cheese has fully melted.
- Cool and slice to serve.
Buffalo Cauliflower
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 heads of cauliflower
- 1/2 a stick of butter
- 1 cup of Frank’s Red Hot
- 1 cup of yogurt ranch dressing
- 1 tablespoon of canola oil
- 1 pinch of kosher salt
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Toss cauliflower with oil and salt.
- Bake until al dente but soft, about 15-18 minutes. In a small sauce pot melt butter with Frank’s Red Hot (You can just use Frank’s to reduce fat content).
- Toss cauliflower with sauce and serve with ranch dressing.
