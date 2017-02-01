In the Kitchen: Healthy Tailgate Food

By Published:
Rhode Show Kitchen

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joins us today showing us how to make some healthy tailgate food for the big game.  His dishes include Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas and Buffalo Cauliflower.

 Roasted Vegetable Enchiladas

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 Packages of Soft Corn Tortillas (recommend Maria & Richardos)
  • 1 Can Red Enchilada Sauce (recommend Hatch)
  • 1/2 Butternut Squash, medium diced and roasted
  • 1 Bunch Kale, cleaned and sautéed with garlic
  • 1 15oz Can of Black Beans (recommend Goya)
  • 1 Red Pepper, diced and roasted
  • 1 Zucchini, sliced and roasted
  • 2 Cups Pepper Jack Cheese
  • 3 Scallions, sliced
  • Salt & Pepper

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Mix all vegetables together.
  2. In a casserole dish, evenly spread a small amount of sauce.
  3. Evenly lay a layer of tortillas, then vegetables, then sauce, then small amount of cheese.
  4. Repeat layering similar to lasagna for 3-4 layers.
  5. Top with sauce and cheese.
  6. Bake covered in a 425 degree oven for 30 minutes until cheese has fully melted.
  7. Cool and slice to serve.

 Buffalo Cauliflower

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 heads of cauliflower
  • 1/2 a stick of butter
  • 1 cup of Frank’s Red Hot
  • 1 cup of yogurt ranch dressing
  • 1 tablespoon of canola oil
  • 1 pinch of kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  2. Toss cauliflower with oil and salt.
  3. Bake until al dente but soft, about 15-18 minutes. In a small sauce pot melt butter with Frank’s Red Hot (You can just use Frank’s to reduce fat content).
  4. Toss cauliflower with sauce and serve with ranch dressing.

 

