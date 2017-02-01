Police: 2 people brought to hospital after Cranston car crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to the scene of a two-car crash in Cranston Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Plainfield Pike right near the Johnston line.

As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles apparently rolled onto its roof.

Police say two people have been brought to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

An investigation is underway.

