Providence police form Community Relations Bureau

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Community Relations Bureau is now part of the Providence Police Department.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, and Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements announced the formation of the bureau Wednesday, which will be overseen by Major Oscar Perez.

According to a news release, Perez will work “to build, enhance, and maintain” police relations with city residents.

The bureau’s other responsibilities include:

Working with community crime watch partners.

Establishing an officer mentoring program for the city’s youth.

Working with the Providence Police Advisory Board on issues and concerns in the community.