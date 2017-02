EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo continues to stockpile campaign cash as she prepares to run for re-election next year.

In a filing with the board of elections late Tuesday night, Raimondo said she raised more than $300,000 during the final three months of 2016.

That amount brings her campaign war chest to more than $1.8 million, which is much more than any other Rhode Island politician has at the state level.