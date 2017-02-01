Reed: I won’t decide on Gorsuch until confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — More than a decade ago, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed took part in unanimously confirming Judge Neil Gorsuch to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. Now, Reed will play a role in deciding whether Gorsuch is fit for the vacant Supreme Court seat.

“This is a different situation,” Reed stated on Wednesday while comparing the two confirmations from the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

In a televised event Tuesday night, President Donald Trump announced Gorsuch was his pick to fill the seat that’s remained empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

The Senate would need to provide a simple majority approval for Trump’s nomination to be confirmed.

“We’re talking about very few men and women who literally, in a decision, change the context of American life,” Reed said.

Some Democratic Senators have already pledged to vote no on Gorsuch, including Ed Markey from Massachusetts and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Reed has not come forward with a decision yet.

“There will be hearings,” said Reed. “He’ll be asked very specific questions about issues in the past. You have to give him an opportunity to answer those questions before you can make a sound judgment.”

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has also not said how he will vote. In a statement, Whitehouse said, “the most important question President Trump’s nominee will face is where he will stand on the special interest politics that has stricken the court.”

Roger Williams University Law School Dean Michael Yelnosky also weighed in on Wednesday, saying he expects Republicans to put in a fight for the nomination.

According to Yelnosky, the confirmation will “be a real partisan showdown.”