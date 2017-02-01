Reproductive Freedom Advocacy Day to be held at State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Planned Parenthood Votes! Rhode Island will be holding a Reproductive Freedom Advocacy Day at the State House in Providence on Wednesday afternoon.

During the event, pro-women’s health officials will announce legislation to protect the right to abortion in Rhode Island.

“On Reproductive Freedom Advocacy Day, supporters of reproductive health care will make it known that Rhode Island officials need to protect and expand reproductive health and rights in the state,” said Craig O’Connor, Director of Public Policy & Government Relations with Planned Parenthood Votes! Rhode Island. “Despite the fact that many Rhode Islanders support reproductive health care rights – including the right to abortion – far too many of our elected officials remain anti-women’s rights. We must continue to fight so all people in Rhode Island have the right to make their own personal medical decisions about pregnancy, without political interference.”

The event will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Rotunda of the State House, where members of the House and Senate will introduce the “Reproductive Health Care Act”.

State Representative Edith Ajello, D-1, Providence and State Senator Gayle Goldin, D-3, Providence, will introduce a number of bills that aim to protect and expand reproductive health care in Rhode Island. One of those bills will protect a person’s right to abortion by integrating Roe v. Wade into state law.