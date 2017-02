PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Lindy Hop.

The 1-year-old is very sweet, very calm, and already spayed.

The shelter says Lindy Hop would do well in a home with children and other animals.

If you or someone you know wants to adopt Lindy Hop or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.