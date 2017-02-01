RI Monthly shares beer guide

The start of February means more winter weather, but it also means a new issue of Rhode Island Monthly!

Associate Editor Jamie Coelho stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to talk about the beer cover story, and other stories featured in the February issue.

BJ Mansuetti, Community and Marketing Manager for Narragansett Brewing Company, also stopped by, to share some of the beer being made right here in Rhode Island.

This month’s edition of RI Monthly is available on local newsstands now.