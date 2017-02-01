RI native preps hottest nightclub in Houston for Super Bowl weekend

HOUSTON (WPRI) — A Rhode Island native is getting ready for what will be the hottest nightclub this weekend in Houston.

The space is brand new, as three months ago it was nothing but a grass lot.

“We broke ground on November 29,” said Jack Murphy of Nomadic Entertainment Group. “We worked with the local developers in the area and we created this environment for three days of amazing content.”

Folks flocking to Houston will have the chance to enjoy entertainment like the EA Sports Bowl, the Madden Bowl and concerts with Sam Hunt, The Chainsmokers and other special guests.

Watch the Patriots take on the Falcons on Feb. 5 on Fox Providence. All this week, Eyewitness News is bringing you all the sights and sounds leading up to the big game with live reports from Yianni Kourakis and Kelly Sullivan in Houston.