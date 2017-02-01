RI settles for $16M with last defendant in 38 Studios lawsuit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration announced Wednesday the state has reached a settlement with the last remaining defendant in the lawsuit over 38 Studios, likely ending more than four years of litigation over the failed deal.

First Southwest Co., which served as the state’s financial adviser on the transaction, has agreed to pay $16 million to settle its portion of the suit, the R.I. Commerce Corporation said. The other 13 original defendants in the case, filed by then-Gov. Lincoln Chafee in 2012, have already agreed to settle.

38 Studios, a video-game company founded by former Red Sox star Curt Schilling, collapsed in 2012 after receiving a $75-million loan backed by Rhode Island taxpayers, triggering years of bitter political recriminations. The state was left on the hook for roughly $90 million, and Chafee sued some of the deal’s architects in an effort to recover the money.

Previous settlements with the other 38 Studios defendants including Schilling have already brought in about $45 million before legal fees, so the new agreement brings that total to around $61 million.

A judge must still approve the First Southwest settlement, which was filed in court Wednesday. The two sides had been scheduled to go to trial earlier this month, before a last-minute delay.

The lawsuit filed by Chafee is separate from another ongoing legal matter involving 38 Studios: civil fraud charges filed by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission last year against the state and some of the deal’s architects. Court documents say that case is also close to being settled.

Also still pending is 38 Studios’ original bankruptcy case, filed in June 2012 in Delaware, where the company was formally incorporated.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com.

Tim White contributed to this report.