URI calls rally responding to Trump executive order on immigration

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Students, faculty and staff at the University of Rhode Island were invited to gather Wednesday morning for a rally supporting members of the community who may be affected by President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, suspending the admission of refugees to the United States for 120 days and barring Syrian refugees indefinitely.

The mission behind the rally was to “affirm community values of acceptance and inclusion, and to communicate to all members of the University community that they have a right to be at the University, regardless of nationality or immigration status”.

An open mic was offered for anyone to share thoughts and responses, as the group gathered in front of the university’s Memorial Student Union.

The event resulted from a “grass-roots effort” from community members opposed to the executive order.