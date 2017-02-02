Behind the scenes: How Wilson Super Bowl footballs are made

HOUSTON, TX. (WPRI) — The Wilson Sports Goods Company produces 700,000 game footballs every year, each of them is handmade.

“Most people who come get excited to see the process because they think it’s made by machines and it’s not,” said Molly Wallace from Wilson.

It comes down to sewing, turning, lacing, and molding.

Wallace said that consistency is essential.

“Each and every time Tom Brady puts a football in his hands, he knows what he’s feeling, he knows that he’s comfortable with it. He can feel everything so it’s critical that we make sure that the footballs are consistent,” said Wilson.

That goes for air pressure as well, which follows NFL regulations.

“The important part from a Wilson is that we always make the best football and every time it leaves our factory, it’s at 13 pounds of air pressure.”

Each team receives 108 specially-made footballs to practice with for the big game. Then, they chose 54 that will be used on the field Sunday.

According to Wallace, “it’s the one game where you see all the balls shuffling in so that all of them are being played for both teams.”

Any player that makes a big play will be taking one home as a collectible.