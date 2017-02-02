Delicious drinks for the Big Game

New England Patriots fans are excited to cheer on their team in Super Bowl XI this Sunday, and many are planning to celebrate with friends, family, food and drinks.

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share some drink recipes for the Big Game, as well as Groundhog Day.

Aviation cocktail

1 oz gin

1/4 oz maraschino cherry liqueur

1/2 oz creme de violette

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

Method: Shake well with ice and strain into martini glass.

Garnish: lemon wheel

Floyd fizz

1 oz dry vermouth

1 oz chili liqueur

1 oz POM juice

2 oz pineapple juice

2 oz Sam Adams beer

Method: Shake fort three ingredients with ice, then strain over ice into highball glass. Top with beer.

Garnish: mint sprig

Fish house punch

(In honor of Groundhog Day)

1 oz Thomas Tew rum

1 oz cognac

1/2 oz peach liqueur

1 oz iced black tea

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz vanilla syrup

Method: Add to punch glass with ice and stir to chill and dilute.

Garnish: freshly grated nutmeg and lemon peel

Cheers, and Go, Pats!

