Doctor charged with taking kickbacks for prescribing addictive opioid

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Jamestown doctor, practicing in North Providence, has been indicted for health care fraud and taking kickbacks for prescribing an expensive, highly addictive opioid spray to patients.

The Department of Justice announced Thursday the arrest of and a 19-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Providence against Jerrold N. Rosenberg, 62. He faced a judge Thursday morning and was released on unsecured bond, according to the DOJ’s Jim Martin.

Rosenberg is accused of prescribing a spray consisting of the opioid fentanyl that’s sprayed under the tongue. The powerful painkiller is designed to be used as a second or third round of medication for “patients who are already receiving and who are already tolerant to opioid therapy for their underlying persistent cancer pain,” according to Food and Drug Administration rules.

The spray, not named in court documents, can cost as much as a car. The price of a 30-day supply can range from almost $2,000 to over $16,000, Martin’s office said.

A website for Rosenberg’s office claims he’s a board certified specialist in “physiatry,” or physical medicine and rehabilitation — a specialized branch of medicine, where pain from an injury, illness or disabling condition is diagnosed and treated. He also has a business YouTube channel, where he discusses his specialty in simply produced videos for prospective patients.

Rosenberg is accused of falsifying documentation to insurance companies, claiming patients had cancer and the kind of pain that would require such a strong drug. Some of Rosenberg’s patients’ cancer was in fact long gone, the DOJ said.

As a reward for prescribing this hugely expensive and highly addictive drug, Rosenberg is alleged to have been treated to dinners at expensive restaurants and given speaking fees, with attendance forms forged to make it appear like medical professionals had been present, when in fact some of the occasions were only in the presence of drug company reps or family members.

The indictment also alleges Rosenberg’s son was a sales representative for the drug company, and received sales commission for the number of doctors that prescribed the spray. The Justice Department further alleged that “Rosenberg wrote more prescriptions for the Fentanyl spray to provide a financial benefit to his son.” The son was not named in this indictment.

The DOJ did not indicate any hearing or trial date had been scheduled for the case.