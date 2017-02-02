Firefighter hurt battling Federal Hill fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence firefighter suffered an injury while working to put out a fire on Federal Hill early Thursday morning.

Officials on scene said the flames were first seen on the outside of the first floor of the Carpenter Street home, then quickly spread to the third floor.

Two adults and two children were able to make it out safely. They’re now receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

According to officials, one firefighter suffered a lower-body injury, which is not life-threatening.

People in nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.