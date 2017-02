This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is Barrington’s Mars Bishop.

The senior has earned multiple All-State honors, including a RIIL Indoor title in the 600 meters and a 2nd place finish at this year’s Cross Country State Meet.

His success with the Eagles, earning Mars an Ivy League opportunity. He’ll run at Cornell University next Fall.

