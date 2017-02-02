In the Kitchen: Sherrie’s Super Wings

In the kitchen today, Chef John Granata from Post Office Café and TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito join us to make Sherrie’s Super Wings, something perfect to make for the big game this weekend.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 lbs. Jumbo Chicken Wings
- 32oz. Soy Sauce
- 32oz. Pancake Syrup
- 3 tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tbs. fresh grated ginger
- 2 tbsp. fresh chopped garlic
- 3 tbsp. chili paste (sambal)
- ¼ cup cilantro
- ¼ cup scallions (sliced)
DIRECTIONS:
- Mix together soy sauce, pancake syrup, brown sugar, ginger, garlic and chili paste in a large bowl.
- Submerge wings in liquid and marinade them 24 hours.
- Next day preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Take wings out of liquid and roast for 1 hour. Turn the wings every 15 minutes.
- Reduce the remaining liquid to a syrup consistency.
- Place wings on a platter and cover with sauce.
- Sprinkle cilantro and scallions over the top.