Jack Reed joins bipartisan bid to mend fences with Australia after Trump call

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – U.S. Sen. Jack Reed on Thursday was forced to reach out to the ambassador from Australia, one of the United States’ closest allies, after a testy call between President Trump and the Pacific country’s leader made international headlines.

News outlets in Australia and the U.S. have both reported that Trump berated Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a phone call on Saturday, blasting an agreement over refugees the Obama administration made with Turnbull’s country and bragging about his Electoral College win last November.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has quickly scrambled to clean up the damage. Reed’s office announced he phoned the ambassador, Joe Hockey, shortly after his Republican counterpart on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Chairman John McCain, placed his own call. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, also a Republican, called Hockey as well.

“Senator Reed spoke with Ambassador Hockey today and stated that he deeply values Australia as an ally, and he reiterated his deep respect for the Australian people,” Chip Unruh, a spokesman for Reed, said in a statement. “The senator noted he has seen the U.S.-Australian alliance in action on the ground in Iraq and other places.”

As for the refugee deal Obama struck with Australia that Trump is opposing, Reed told Hockey the U.S. “must fulfill our commitment to have these refugees go through the strict vetting process required under U.S. law,” according to Unruh.

Reed’s profile has risen nationally since the start of 2015, when he took the top Democratic seat on the Armed Services Committee, one of the most powerful bodies in the Senate. He and McCain generally work well together, and have joined forces to push back at Trump on other issues, including Russian interference in last year’s election.

