No bail for Johnston stabbing suspect

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and stabbing her friend early Thursday morning was ordered held without bail during his arraignment at Kent County District Court.
Joseph Gauthier, 23, of Providence, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, violation of a no-contact order, and domestic disorderly. A bail violation hearing will be held in the near future.
Police were called to Ostend Street in Johnston early Thursday morning for a reported stabbing.
Brittany McCaffrey said she and a friend were relaxing in her bedroom just after 12:30 a.m. when she said Gauthier – her ex-boyfriend – broke into the home and stabbed her friend in the chest and shoulder.
“He found out that there was someone here somehow and broke into my house and attacked the kid I was with and stabbed him twice,” McCaffrey said.
McCaffrey told Eyewitness News she is training to be a medical assistant and knew how to treat the stab wounds before emergency crews arrived.
McCaffrey said she filed a restraining order against Gauthier Sunday, after she said he beat her up and choked her.
She said he contacted her Monday morning, after spending the night in jail. McCaffrey said she then blocked his number and all of his social media accounts and hadn’t heard from him until the stabbing incident.
During the arraignment Thursday morning, the judge again issued a no-contact order, as well as a no trespass order.
The victim was released from the hospital Thursday morning and is expected to be ok.
McCaffrey says she and Gauthier dated for two years and have 6-month-old twins together.
“I hope he learned his lesson and everything even though he did all this and I can honestly sit there and say I hope he learns his lesson. I hope he grows up. I hope he does good for his life and doesn’t continue stuff like this,” McCaffrey said.
